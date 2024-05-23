All Sections
Russian attacks halt Donetsk mine operations, leaving 160 miners underground

Economichna PravdaThursday, 23 May 2024, 10:25
Russian attacks halt Donetsk mine operations, leaving 160 miners underground
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Over 160 miners were left underground when mining equipment stopped working due to Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a statement from Ukraine's Energy Ministry

"Ventilation equipment stopped working due to damage at a mine in Donetsk Oblast. 137 workers were brought to the surface. Later, as a result of attacks, the ventilation equipment stopped operating in another section of the mine. 26 workers were informed of the emergency and remained in the mine until the end of their shift to ensure the facility's operation," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Energy noted that there were additional emergency power outages in Poltava and Sumy oblasts. Restrictions were applied to industrial and domestic consumers in all of Ukraine's oblasts from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00.

During the morning and afternoon of 23 May, emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia and Poland will be provided at Ukraine's request, and consumer restrictions remain in place.

Background: On 22 May, consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts were left without electricity, as was a mine in Donetsk Oblast where 25 workers were underground – they were brought to the surface.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
