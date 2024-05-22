All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on Toretsk district, injuring 3 civilians

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 22 May 2024, 15:00
Russians drop aerial bomb on Toretsk district, injuring 3 civilians
The Russians have struck the village of Pivnichne in the Toretsk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.], injuring three people.

Source: report by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 22 May 2024 at 11:50, the Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Pivnichne near the city of Toretsk. They targeted the private sector. As a result, two men aged 50 and 68, as well as a woman aged 75 received injuries of various degrees of severity.

They were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, mine-blast injuries and craniocerebral injuries."

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office added that the Russians likely used a guided aerial bomb for the strike.

Background: On 22 May the Russians struck a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring nine people.

