Russians attack Toretsk, 26-year-old man killed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:35
Russians attack Toretsk, 26-year-old man killed
Photo: Filashkinʼs Telegram channel

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 22 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "One person was killed in an attack on Toretsk. The Russians attacked the city this morning, killing a 26-year-old man."

Details: The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the Donetsk Oblast not to risk their lives and evacuate.

Background:

