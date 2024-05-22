Russians attack Toretsk, 26-year-old man killed

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 22 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "One person was killed in an attack on Toretsk. The Russians attacked the city this morning, killing a 26-year-old man."

Details: The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the Donetsk Oblast not to risk their lives and evacuate.

Background:

Two people were killed, and two others, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 21 May.

