Russians attack Toretsk, 26-year-old man killed
Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:35
One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 22 May.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Filashkin: "One person was killed in an attack on Toretsk. The Russians attacked the city this morning, killing a 26-year-old man."
Advertisement:
Details: The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration urged residents of the Donetsk Oblast not to risk their lives and evacuate.
Background:
- Two people were killed, and two others, including a child, were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 21 May.
Support UP or become our patron!