Georgian volunteer and Kolos footballer Sergo Gornakashvili killed in action

Volunteer soldier and Georgian citizen Sergo Gornakashvili has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Georgia Online

Details: Gornakashvili, who hailed from Omalo, a village in the Akhmeta municipality, was killed on the Kharkiv front.

Advertisement:

The Georgian volunteer played for Kolos, a Ukrainian football club based in Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv Oblast, FC Kolos reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian volunteer unit Chornyi Orel (Black Eagle) reported the deaths of two of its fighters from Georgia, David Gogadze and Beso Lomidze, on 7 May.

Many Georgian volunteers have been fighting in Ukraine since the very first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. The Radio Liberty project Echo of the Caucasus, citing unconfirmed information, puts the number at 1,500.

There are four units in which Georgian soldiers fight on the side of Ukraine: the Georgian Legion, the Caucasian Legion, Tbilisi, and the Black Eagle. More than 60 Georgian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On 6 May, it was reported that Soso Gugutishvili, a fighter from the Georgian volunteer unit Chornyi Orel, had been killed on the Avdiivka front.

Support UP or become our patron!