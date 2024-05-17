All Sections
Slovak president spoke to Fico: Slovak PM remembers moment of assassination attempt

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 17 May 2024, 11:12
Slovak president spoke to Fico: Slovak PM remembers moment of assassination attempt
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Facebook. The politician is in hospital after an assassination attempt. Fico suffered a gunshot wound

Slovakia's president-elect Peter Pellegrini has said that he had a chance to talk to Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was fired upon on 15 May, adding that Fico remembers the moment of the assassination attempt.

Source: European Pravda, citing Slovak news website Denník N

Quote from Slovak president: "The prime minister remembers what happened. He was surprised how it could happen and how quickly it was dealt with."

Details: In addition, Pellegrini said that Fico was conscious as they moved him to the city of Banská Bystrica, and he perceived absolutely everything that was happening around him – the first aid being rendered, the transportation to the hospital by helicopter, and the work of medical teams in the emergency room.

"It was only when he reached the operating theatre that he was put to sleep. Until then, he was conscious," the president said.

Background: Recently, Pellegrini has noted that he was only able to speak to Fico briefly because the prime minister was tired and under the influence of medication.

On 15 May, Juraj Cintula, 71, shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico several times. Fico was shot on 15 May after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlová. Media reports indicate that Cintula has already been charged.

Subjects: Slovakia
