White House states it has no information on possible weapons supplies from China to Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 May 2024, 23:34
Jake Sullivan. Photo: Getty images

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that the White House has no information about possible arms supplies from China to Russia, following a suggestion by Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sullivan at a briefing on 22 May

Details: Sullivan noted that he had considered the possibility of China providing military assistance to Russia back in 2022. 

"We didn't see that in 2022. We didn't see that in 2023. We have not seen that to date," he added, stating that he wanted to discuss the information with his UK counterparts and coordinate the operational picture.

Meanwhile, Sullivan mentioned that the US has repeatedly expressed concern about China assisting Moscow, "not giving weapons directly, but providing inputs to Russia’s defence industrial base".

"That is happening. That is something we’re concerned about. We’ve taken action to deal with that in a concerted way with our allies and partners, and you can expect more of that action in the period ahead," he concluded.

Background: 

Subjects: USARussiaChinaweapons
