First group of Ukrainian pilots finishes F-16 training in US

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16 fighter jets at a military base in Arizona in the US.

Source: Erin Hannigan, spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard; Politico

Details: The pilots underwent training at the 162nd National Guard Air Force Base in Tucson. The number of pilots and the exact graduation date are not disclosed "out of abundance of caution for their safety".

Politico, citing a person familiar with their movements, reported that the pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.

Ukraine will receive over 60 F-16 fighter jets from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Background:

On 21 May, 10 Ukrainian servicemen completed F-16 fighter jet maintenance training in the Netherlands.

Ukraine would receive the first batch of F-16 fighter jets "within weeks", the UK newspaper Evening Standard reported on 10 May with reference to a "high-ranking military source".

