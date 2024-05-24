All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First group of Ukrainian pilots finishes F-16 training in US

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 24 May 2024, 04:38
First group of Ukrainian pilots finishes F-16 training in US
F-16. Photo: open sources

The first group of Ukrainian pilots has completed training on F-16 fighter jets at a military base in Arizona in the US.

Source: Erin Hannigan, spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard; Politico

Details: The pilots underwent training at the 162nd National Guard Air Force Base in Tucson. The number of pilots and the exact graduation date are not disclosed "out of abundance of caution for their safety". 

Advertisement:

Politico, citing a person familiar with their movements, reported that the pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.

Ukraine will receive over 60 F-16 fighter jets from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Read also: "F-16s in the sky. Carrying US missiles. Targets destroyed!" : how pilots of Ukraine's Armed Forces train on simulator

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaircraft
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
USA
US prepares new military assistance package worth US$275
Blinken's statement about attack on Russia gives us hope – Ukraine's head of mission to NATO
US Secretary of State supports allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with US-supplied weapons – the NYT
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: