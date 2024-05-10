All Sections
F-16s will arrive in Ukraine "within weeks", UK media outlet reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 10 May 2024, 17:42
F-16s will arrive in Ukraine within weeks, UK media outlet reports
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine would receive the first batch of F-16 fighter jets "within weeks" as the UK newspaper Evening Standard reported on 10 May with reference to a "high-ranking military source".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Evening Standard

Details: A source cited by the Evening Standard states that F-16s may arrive in Ukraine in June or July. It did not specify which country would provide them.

As it is known, a number of Western countries formed a fighter jet coalition headed by Denmark and the Netherlands with the goal of supplying Kyiv with modern aircraft and training pilots and support staff.

In addition to them, Norway and Belgium also announced their intentions to provide F-16s for Ukraine. The latter confirmed that it would be done by the end of 2024.

Earlier, it was revealed that Czechia had supplied the Ukrainian Air Force with the first F-16 fighter jet simulator.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcefighter jetsUkraineaircraft
