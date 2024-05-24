All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in morning, causing destruction and injuring 2 people – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 May 2024, 08:05
A damaged car. Photo: Serhii Lysak

At least two people have been injured and residential buildings, a shop, a bus and a car have been damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to a Russian morning attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram   

Quote: "The enemy have once again been attacking the Nikopol district from the early morning. They struck Nikopol with kamikaze drones several times. Marhanets hromada was shelled with artillery. Early reports indicate that two people were injured. A four-storey building, a shop, a van and a car were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A damaged van.
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: Further information about more possible damage caused by the Russians is being ascertained.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
