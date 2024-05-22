All Sections
Russians strike infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fire breaks out

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 22 May 2024, 16:15
Illustrative photo

A Russian reconnaissance drone has been shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the Russians struck infrastructure in the region.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A reconnaissance drone was downed in the Kamianske district. Thank you, defenders of the skies! Sadly, there was also a Russian strike in the region. The enemy attacked infrastructure, and a fire broke out."

Details: Lysak did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the strike. Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force had reported a Russian drone, thought to be a reconnaissance drone, flying above the city of Dnipro. An air-raid warning was issued in the region at 13:40, and the all-clear was given at 14:35.

Background: On 22 May the Russians struck a residential area in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district with guided aerial bombs, injuring 10 people. Four of them were hospitalised, one in a serious condition.

