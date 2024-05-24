All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses Moldova as testing ground for new influence technologies – Moldovan Foreign minister

Friday, 24 May 2024, 09:44
Russia uses Moldova as testing ground for new influence technologies – Moldovan Foreign minister
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihail Popșoi has said that Russia is using his country to test its new influence and interference technologies, intending to apply them elsewhere afterwards.

Source: Popșoi in an interview with 24-hour Romanian TV news channel Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question of why Moldova has become a Russian target in hybrid warfare, Popșoi said there are several explanations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "One explanation may be its geographical location near Ukraine, while another is Russian interests and the willingness of various parties in Moldova to betray national interests and citizens to promote a foreign agenda." 

More details: He added that Moldova is also susceptible to hybrid threats, given its vulnerability in combating disinformation and in cyberspace.

"Our institutions still remain vulnerable overall, including in terms of corruption. Our citizens have long been targeted by propaganda, living in a hostile propaganda environment. 

All these factors make us vulnerable, and Russia is using the Republic of Moldova as a breeding ground, as a Petri dish [laboratory glassware - ed.], to test its new influence and interference technologies. Then,  if they prove effective, to use them elsewhere," Popșoi noted.

He called on Moldova's partners to help provide resistance so that these hybrid warfare tactics are not exported to other countries.

Background

  • Recently, UK intelligence warned that Russia plans to conduct a wave of hybrid attacks in Moldova ahead of the presidential elections and the referendum on EU membership in the fall of this year. 
  • Prior to that, Alexandru Musteata, director of the Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service, stated that Russia would attempt to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections and provoke social conflicts in Gagauzia and Transnistria to undermine Moldova's accession to the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MoldovaRussia
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Moldova
Putin decorates pro-Russian Moldovan MP in Moscow
Moldovan President says Moldova will do everything to preserve peace, but if Russia attacks, it will defend itself
Aide to former Crimean Tatar leader whom Russians accused of "extremism" detained at Chișinău airport
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: