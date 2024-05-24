Zelenskyy visits site of Russian attack on printing house in Kharkiv – video

During his visit to Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the printing facility destroyed by a Russian strike on 23 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: It is noted that this is one of the largest printing facilities in Kharkiv and the whole of Ukraine.

Seven people were killed in a Russian missile strike the day before. Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends. A total of 21 more people were injured.

A production facility was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books, including many children's books, textbooks, and manuals, burned down due to the strike.

Quote: "Russian terror must never go unpunished. Step by step, we are making sure that the Russian state feels the aftermath and the price of its evil.

Thanks to everyone helping our people! Thank you to everyone defending Ukraine!"

Background:

During a large-scale attack on Kharkiv on Thursday, 23 May, the Russians hit a printing house. Ukraine's National Police reported that the Russians had struck a workshop and the surrounding area with three S-300 missiles. Seven people were killed.

Four people were identified by DNA samples. Those killed are machine operators, a typist and a packer.

A Russian missile strike on the Faktor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district destroyed 50,000 books.

