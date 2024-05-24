Ukrainian government discusses weapons and energy with Polish Senate

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has revealed what was on the agenda for the meetings held with a delegation from the Polish Senate, led by the Speaker, who arrived in Kyiv on 24 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing statements by the governments’ press services

Details: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, said he had thanked Poland for the aid it has provided to Ukraine and outlined Ukraine’s current military aid priorities, which include additional air defence systems and radio-electronic warfare systems, armoured equipment, drones and anti-drone systems, and long-range missiles.

"We are grateful to Poland for joining the Czech initiative to fund the procurement of artillery shells for Ukraine, and for the Polish Parliament’s recent decision to extend temporary protection for the citizens of Ukraine," Stefanchuk stated.

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, said their conversation had covered a number of areas: military support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, sanctions against Russia, the confiscation of Russian assets, and the development of border infrastructure.

"The energy situation was discussed separately. We rely on Poland’s assistance in the supply of the equipment we need, mainly generators, modular boiler houses and gas turbines. We intend to decentralise the Ukrainian power system to make it less vulnerable to the enemy," Shmyhal noted.

He added that he had thanked the Polish government for supplying Ukraine with ammunition for air defence systems, but did not specify the batch of aid in question.

"We highly appreciate the extraordinary level of support for our state from Poland and the Polish people," Shmyhal added.

Background:

Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Marshal of the Polish Senate, stressed the importance of protecting the friendship between Ukraine and Poland in her speech at the Verkhovna Rada.

During a joint briefing, Stefanchuk announced the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on a bilateral security agreement.

