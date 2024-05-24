All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Three people killed, two more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 24 May 2024, 19:24
Three people killed, two more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces targeted Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts (Donetsk Oblast) on 24 May, claiming the lives of three people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Two men aged 63 and 71 have been killed in the town of Siversk. Early reports indicate that the enemy used multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Zelene Pole of Illinivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A 40-year-old internally displaced person from Pokrovsk district has died under the rubble of a house destroyed by the munition."

Details: In addition, two residents of the village of Novozhelanne and the town of Krasnohorivka have been injured in the Russian bombardment. A woman, 38, and a man, 41, have been hospitalised with shrapnel injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks halt Donetsk mine operations, leaving 160 miners underground
Russian forces advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Russians drop aerial bomb on Toretsk district, injuring 3 civilians
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: