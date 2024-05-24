Three people killed, two more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces targeted Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts (Donetsk Oblast) on 24 May, claiming the lives of three people.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Two men aged 63 and 71 have been killed in the town of Siversk. Early reports indicate that the enemy used multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery.
In addition, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Zelene Pole of Illinivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A 40-year-old internally displaced person from Pokrovsk district has died under the rubble of a house destroyed by the munition."
Details: In addition, two residents of the village of Novozhelanne and the town of Krasnohorivka have been injured in the Russian bombardment. A woman, 38, and a man, 41, have been hospitalised with shrapnel injuries.
