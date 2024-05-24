All Sections
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 May 2024, 21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Peace Summit format will not allow Russian leader Vladimir Putin to lie, so the Kremlin head is afraid of what the event might bring about.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 24 May

Quote: "Putin not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, and tries to do a lot for this purpose, but he is also afraid of what the Summit can bring. The world is capable of forcing Russia into peace and into compliance with international security norms."

Details: Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia has nothing to oppose the world's majority. The Ukrainian President says that despite Putin's lies, he still depends on the international community.

Zelenskyy noted that no one in the world is interested in this war except the Russian aggressor himself.

"The Peace Summit is a format that will not allow Putin to lie anymore. And without his lies, he is absolutely nothing," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked everyone in the world who is helping to organise the Summit and showing their leadership to bring real peace closer.

