Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces took combat control of the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast where Russian troops had entered earlier.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 24 May

Quote: "I held a security meeting in Kharkiv with reports from the military [command], heads of security services, oblast and city authorities. Now our warriors have managed to take combat control of the border area, where the Russian occupiers have entered."

Details: Zelenskyy acknowledged each unit that has contributed to the fight against the Russians. "We also discussed our next tasks, taking into account the information from the intelligence [services]," stated the president.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv on Friday, 24 May, regarding the operational situation in the oblast.

On 23 May, Russian forces delivered about 15 strikes with S-300/S-400 missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, in particular hitting a printing house, on 23 May. Seven people were killed in the attack and 20 more were injured.

