Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 May 2024, 21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces took combat control of the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast where Russian troops had entered earlier.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 24 May

Quote: "I held a security meeting in Kharkiv with reports from the military [command], heads of security services, oblast and city authorities. Now our warriors have managed to take combat control of the border area, where the Russian occupiers have entered."

Details: Zelenskyy acknowledged each unit that has contributed to the fight against the Russians. "We also discussed our next tasks, taking into account the information from the intelligence [services]," stated the president.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kharkiv on Friday, 24 May, regarding the operational situation in the oblast.
  • On 23 May, Russian forces delivered about 15 strikes with S-300/S-400 missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, in particular hitting a printing house, on 23 May. Seven people were killed in the attack and 20 more were injured.

Subjects: ZelenskyyKharkiv Oblastwar
