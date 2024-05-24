Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

The German government announced that it has delivered another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: German Defence Ministry citing Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Boris Pistorius stated, citing sources, that Ukraine has received another IRIS-T defence system from Germany, a system that proved to be highly efficient during actual implementation in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have once again given over to Ukraine a combined IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS fire system – an ultra-modern and proven medium- and short-range air defence system built directly by the German industry," Pistorius said.

He stressed that Russian airstrikes continue to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure and kill people.

"With the recently delivered Patriot system, we enhance Ukraine's air defence in its struggle against Russia's terrible campaign of aggression, which violates international law," Pistorius concluded.

It should be noted that messages of the "recently transferred Patriot" did not surface in an official capacity. In mid-May, Pistorius recalled that Germany pledged to send another Patriot to Ukraine, and that Ukrainian professionals who would operate it had begun training.

On Thursday 23 May, Germany delivered a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, Leopard 1 AP tanks, machine guns, drones, rifles and ammunition.



Support UP or become our patron!