Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine

Mariia Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 May 2024, 20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
IRIS-T air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Friday 24 May, Ukraine reportedly received another IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.

Source: Der Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Der Spiegel, another air defence system, an IRIS-T, arrived in Ukraine from Germany on Friday, the latest addition to Ukraine’s arsenal of one short-range and four medium-range systems.

These German systems, a relatively recent development, have proved to be extremely effective in protecting large Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure from air assaults.

Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine announced in mid-May that another IRIS-T would be provided to Ukraine by the end of the month.

Germany has promised Ukraine nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs in total. However, the challenge is not only to produce the systems in sufficient quantities to meet Ukraine's needs, but also to produce interceptor missiles, as the manufacturer cannot keep up with the pace demanded by the war.

On Thursday 23 May, Germany delivered a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine which includes artillery shells, Leopard 1 AP tanks, machine guns, drones, rifles and ammunition.

Subjects: weaponsGermanyUkraineair defence
