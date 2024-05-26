Russians bombard Izium district, killing elderly woman and injuring child
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 15:50
On the afternoon of 26 May, Russian forces attacked Bohuslavka, Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The deceased woman was 72 years old.
Two more civilians were injured, one of them being a nine-year-old boy.
In addition, at 13:40, the Russians opened fire on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, causing three houses to burn.
