Russians bombard Izium district, killing elderly woman and injuring child

On the afternoon of 26 May, Russian forces attacked Bohuslavka, Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The deceased woman was 72 years old.

Two more civilians were injured, one of them being a nine-year-old boy.

In addition, at 13:40, the Russians opened fire on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, causing three houses to burn.

