Russians bombard Izium district, killing elderly woman and injuring child

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 15:50
Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 15:50

On the afternoon of 26 May, Russian forces attacked Bohuslavka, Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The deceased woman was 72 years old.

Two more civilians were injured, one of them being a nine-year-old boy.

In addition, at 13:40, the Russians opened fire on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, causing three houses to burn.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
UK Defence Intelligence asserts Russia did not achieve Putin's goals in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia's premature launch of offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast proved to be failure – ISW
Zelenskyy: Losses during Russia's breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast are 8 to 1 in favour of Ukraine
