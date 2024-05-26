UK Defence Intelligence asserts Russia did not achieve Putin's goals in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian forces have failed to achieve Vladimir Putin's declared goal of creating a "buffer zone" in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 26 May on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reported that the Russian army is still advancing on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, although the city is still controlled by Ukrainian forces, who repulse most Russian advances.

The Russian invaders have conquered the settlement of Buhruvatka near Vovchansk and are attempting to gain physical control over the neighbouring crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River, threatening the flank and rear of the Ukrainian forces defending Vovchansk.

Also, Russian troops continue to launch attacks on the settlement of Liptsy, but the Ukrainian General Staff reports that as of the evening of 22 May 2024, they had made no major advance.

Intelligence recalls that on 17 May, Putin said that Russian troops should create a "buffer zone" of security in Kharkiv Oblast. But so far they have failed, UK Defence Intelligence added.

"The northern Kharkiv front has likely stabilised with Russian territorial control fragmented and not joined up. Russia’s gains in this axis will be limited in the coming week, as Russia’s initial momentum has been contained by Ukrainian resistance," the report states.

Earlier, the media cited data from Western intelligence services that believe that Ukraine will face "large" territorial losses by the end of the year.

Against the background of the offensive of the Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv Oblast, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he believes it is high time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

