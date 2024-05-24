Polish Senate head arrives in Kyiv – photo

Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Marshal (Speaker) of the Polish Senate, arrived in Ukraine on a visit on the morning of 24 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, and Kidawa-Błońska herself

Quote from Kondratiuk: "I have met Madam Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for developing interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening Ukrainian-Polish relations."

Details: Kondratiuk posted a photo from the station and thanked the Polish Senate for supporting Ukraine.

Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska (left) and Olena Kondratiuk (right). Photo: Kondratiuk on Facebook

Kidawa-Błońska said that she would address members of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and meet with its Speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as part of her visit.

Background:

Kidawa-Błońska, a candidate in the 2021 presidential election from Donald Tusk's party, was elected the new Marshal of the Polish Senate last November.

On 23 May, it was reported that Polish authorities are stepping up security around the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine over concerns about Russian-backed sabotage operations.

