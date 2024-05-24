All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish Senate head arrives in Kyiv – photo

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:07
Polish Senate head arrives in Kyiv – photo
Photo: Kondratiuk on Facebook

Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Marshal (Speaker) of the Polish Senate, arrived in Ukraine on a visit on the morning of 24 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, and Kidawa-Błońska herself

Quote from Kondratiuk: "I have met Madam Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for developing interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening Ukrainian-Polish relations."

Advertisement:

Details: Kondratiuk posted a photo from the station and thanked the Polish Senate for supporting Ukraine.

 
Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska (left) and Olena Kondratiuk (right).
Photo: Kondratiuk on Facebook

Kidawa-Błońska said that she would address members of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and meet with its Speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as part of her visit.

Background:

Kidawa-Błońska, a candidate in the 2021 presidential election from Donald Tusk's party, was elected the new Marshal of the Polish Senate last November.

On 23 May, it was reported that Polish authorities are stepping up security around the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine over concerns about Russian-backed sabotage operations. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUkrainediplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Poland
Polish PM does not exclude Russia's involvement in large-scale fire in Warsaw
Nine people suspected of working for Russia detained in Poland
Ukraine and Poland immediately start preparing security agreement
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: