Explosions ring out near Moscow and local authorities report drone damage – photo, video
Monday, 27 May 2024, 23:21
Explosions were heard in the town of Balashikha, near Moscow, on the evening of 27 May. Local authorities say that a drone was downed.
Source: Moscow Oblast governor Andrei Vorobyov; local Telegram channels
Details: Vorobyov claimed that an air defence system shot down a UAV at around 21:00 in the Kuchino microdistrict of Balashikha, and the debris fell on a house. The residents of the house were not injured.
Vorobyov also said the residents of Balashikha had heard several "bangs". [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead – ed.]