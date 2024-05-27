Explosions ring out near Moscow and local authorities report drone damage – photo, video

This photo showing the site where drone debris landed in Balashikha has been posted on Russian Telegram channels

Explosions were heard in the town of Balashikha, near Moscow, on the evening of 27 May. Local authorities say that a drone was downed.

Source: Moscow Oblast governor Andrei Vorobyov; local Telegram channels

Details: Vorobyov claimed that an air defence system shot down a UAV at around 21:00 in the Kuchino microdistrict of Balashikha, and the debris fell on a house. The residents of the house were not injured.

The site where the drone debris landed in Balashikha (Russian Telegram channels)

Vorobyov also said the residents of Balashikha had heard several "bangs". [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead – ed.]

