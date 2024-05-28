All Sections
Lukashenko wants to strengthen propaganda in Belarus because he doesn't believe in independent media

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:50
Lukashenko wants to strengthen propaganda in Belarus because he doesn't believe in independent media
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, at a meeting with local media, called for increased propaganda and said that independent media and democratic values are just talk. 

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA 

Quote from Lukashenko: "We need to strengthen propaganda and counter-propaganda, ideological work. I want young journalists to learn this. There is no need to be shy about such words and concepts." 

Details: Lukashenko claimed that the concepts of propaganda and PR are one and the same. "The essence is the same. So let them work with public opinion on their territory," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko also said he "should not be fed with talk about allegedly independent media and democratic values".

He began to lie about the West allegedly persecuting and closing media outlets that do not agree with the actions of the authorities, and journalists being "thrown into prison". At the same time, Lukashenko did not name any specific cases, although he stated that "there are many examples of such actions".

Subjects: LukashenkoBelaruspropaganda
