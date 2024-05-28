All Sections
Netherlands announces initiative to supply Ukraine with Patriot system

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 13:01
Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands, with the support of other countries, wants to assemble and transfer a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in the short term.

Source: Dutch Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: To this end, the Netherlands is providing the main components from its stocks and calling on European countries to add other parts they have in stock.

The Netherlands has identified which countries can potentially provide parts and ammunition from their stockpiles.

Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren is calling on these countries to join the project.

Quote: "We are engaged in talks with partners to compile a Patriot system, including training for Ukrainian crews. With our offer and consulting with partner countries providing several key parts and munitions, we can provide Ukraine with at least one fully operational system in a short time frame," she said.

The Netherlands wants the Patriot system to be deployed in Ukraine as soon as possible. 

Background:

  • Romanian President Klaus Iohannis recently stated that a condition for providing Ukraine with a Romanian Patriot system is that it should not lead to a weakening of Romania’s air defence.
  • Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, is hoping for "brave decisions" from the United States in anticipation of the much-needed Patriot air defence systems to protect against Russian air attacks.
  • So far, only Germany has responded to Ukraine's request to provide a Patriot battery, and training for this is already underway.

