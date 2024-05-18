All Sections
New Patriot air defence system for Ukraine: Germany starts training Ukrainian specialists

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 18 May 2024, 12:38
New Patriot air defence system for Ukraine: Germany starts training Ukrainian specialists
A combat-ready Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Training on the Patriot air defence system, which Germany has agreed to supply to Ukraine, has commenced.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda, citing Germany's Defence Ministry

Details: Pistorius highlighted Germany's current contribution to supporting Ukraine.

The official stressed that Germany would supply Ukraine with another Patriot system and that training of Ukrainian specialist personnel for this purpose had already begun.

Pistorius added that Germany is also supplying Ukraine with IRIS-T systems, Gepard anti-aircraft systems and artillery ammunition.

The German minister noted that Germany supports the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's air defence within the framework of the German-led Missile and Air Defence Coalition.

Background: 

  • On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine. This will be the third system provided by Germany.
  • Bloomberg reported that Berlin is urging Washington to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system. Bloomberg further noted that the United States was considering such a possibility.

