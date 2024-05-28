All Sections
Pokrovsk front is the hottest spot, Ukrainian forces repel 7 Russian attacks – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 May 2024, 13:52
Pokrovsk front is the hottest spot, Ukrainian forces repel 7 Russian attacks – General Staff
Photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As many as 45 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone on 28 May. The Russians mounted attacks on nine fronts. The situation remains the most intense on the Pokrovsk front where the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven Russian attacks near three settlements.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat clashes have occurred today. The occupiers launched seven airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs, and 656 attacks on the positions of our troops from different types of armament. The Russian terrorists also used 43 kamikaze drones for their attacks."

Details: Reportedly, the Russiams have lost 100 members of personnel on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed nine Russian armoured fighting vehicles and two vehicles.

On the Kupiansk front, seven clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day; on the Lyman front, five Russian attacks are ongoing; on the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack while four more are ongoing; on the Kramatorsk front, the Russians have tried to improve their tactical position four times since the beginning of the day, and a combat clash near the settlement of Andriivka is ongoing; on the Kurakhove front one attack near the settlement of Kostiantynivka was repelled, and fighting is ongoing near the settlement of Vodiane; since the beginning of the day Ukrainian forces have been repelling an attack near the settlement of Rozdolne on the Vremivka front; on the Prydniprovske front the Russians made three attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlement of Krynky but to no avail.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians did not conduct assault actions, and the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening their defence and keeping the Russians under fire control.

Subjects: Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
