Ukraine's General Staff to be reduced by 60%, some personnel to be sent to combat units

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 May 2024, 16:34
Ukraine's General Staff to be reduced by 60%, some personnel to be sent to combat units
Yevhenii Ostrianskyi. Ukraine’s General Staff on Facebook

The reform of Ukraine's General Staff will see a 60% reduction in the number of staff, with some of them being sent to combat units, Brigadier General Yevhenii Ostrianskyi, Head of the Main Department of Defence Planning of Ukraine's General Staff, has stated.

Source: Ostrianskyi during a briefing

Quote: "A functional review was conducted at the General Staff in February-March this year, which resulted in a decision to optimise the staffing of some structural units and military command and control bodies. This process includes the disbanding of a number of military organisational structures, the formation of new ones, and the optimisation of existing ones. These measures will eliminate overlapping functions and reduce the number of personnel by 60%."

Details: The general further noted that the dismissed personnel will be used to backfill operational and tactical command and control bodies and combat military units.

"This, in turn, will allow for the rotation of units that have been performing combat missions in the war zone for a long time," Ostrianskyi explained.

The general explained that Ukraine's Defence Ministry understands that the bodies in charge of commanding troop groups should be strengthened first and foremost in times of war.

In addition, Ostrianskyi noted that measures are underway to improve the structure of Ukraine's Armed Forces, including the formation of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Subjects: warArmed Forcesreforms
