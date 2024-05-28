All Sections
Russia intensifies recruitment of mercenaries for war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 May 2024, 15:00
Russia intensifies recruitment of mercenaries for war against Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Russia has significantly intensified its campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine.

Source: Press Service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The intelligence service has information that the campaign is a recruitment of manpower in Central Africa, in particular in Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.

A specially created unit of the Russian Ministry of Defence is recruiting Africans to take part in meat-grinder assaults on Ukrainian soil.

As for payment, the Intelligence notes that the mercenaries are lured with a starting payment of $2,000 for signing a contract, and promised a monthly allowance of $2,200, health insurance, and a Russian passport for the soldier and his family.

