All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sweden asked to delay delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 28 May 2024, 14:04
Sweden asked to delay delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
A Gripen fighter jet. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Several states have asked Sweden to put on hold the plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to focus on delivering F-16s.

Source: TT news agency with reference to Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, quoted by Aftonbladet; as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson said that other countries in the air defence coalition had asked Sweden to delay the delivery of the Gripen fighter jets. 

Advertisement:

"This is because the focus is now on the introduction of the F-16s," Jonson explained.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. The first aircraft are expected to be delivered this year.

"We in no way rule out that this [Gripen delivery] may become relevant in the future, but now the Ukrainian side is focused on the implementation of the F-16 programme," the Swedish defence minister said. 

He added that the Gripen delivery does not currently meet the coalition's views on the introduction of two fighter aircraft systems at the same time.

Background: In the autumn, the media reported that the Swedish government was cautiously preparing the ground for a potential transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Later, Paul Jonson said that after the final accession to NATO, Sweden did not rule out the possibility of supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

In August 2023, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden, the provision of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Swedenfighter jetswar
Advertisement:

Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity

Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June

Zelenskyy to visit Singapore and speak at security forum

updatedRussia seriously damages equipment at two thermal power plants

Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 35 out of 53 missiles and almost 50 Shahed UAVs

White House confirms that Ukraine cannot hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

All News
Sweden
Sweden plans US$7 billion in military support for Ukraine for three years
Ukraine begins security agreement talks with NATO's newest member
Ukraine has received €45 million in direct budget support from Sweden since February 2022
RECENT NEWS
23:05
Zelenskyy explains why he would like to invite Trump to Ukraine
22:44
Woman injured in Russian strike on Kherson Oblast
21:52
Zelenskyy meets with Timor-Leste's president for first time and invites him to Ukraine
21:26
Most of today's Russian assaults occurred on Pokrovsk front – Ukrainian General Staff
20:29
Dnipro power plant in critical condition and can't produce electricity
20:03
Zelenskyy calls on allies to influence US position on Ukraine's NATO membership
20:00
"We can find 1.5 –2 million shells for Ukraine within a year. I don't understand why there isn't money for this."
19:40
PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
19:33
Zelenskyy meets with US officials to discuss air defence and Ukraine using Western weapons to strike targets in Russia
19:11
Rolling blackouts to take place throughout Ukraine early and late on 2 June
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: