Sweden asked to delay delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

Several states have asked Sweden to put on hold the plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to focus on delivering F-16s.

Source: TT news agency with reference to Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, quoted by Aftonbladet; as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson said that other countries in the air defence coalition had asked Sweden to delay the delivery of the Gripen fighter jets.

"This is because the focus is now on the introduction of the F-16s," Jonson explained.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. The first aircraft are expected to be delivered this year.

"We in no way rule out that this [Gripen delivery] may become relevant in the future, but now the Ukrainian side is focused on the implementation of the F-16 programme," the Swedish defence minister said.

He added that the Gripen delivery does not currently meet the coalition's views on the introduction of two fighter aircraft systems at the same time.

Background: In the autumn, the media reported that the Swedish government was cautiously preparing the ground for a potential transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Later, Paul Jonson said that after the final accession to NATO, Sweden did not rule out the possibility of supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

In August 2023, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden, the provision of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed.

