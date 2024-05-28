All Sections
EU foreign affairs official speaks of need for balance in question of Ukraine striking Russian territory

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 28 May 2024, 13:45
EU foreign affairs official speaks of need for balance in question of Ukraine striking Russian territory
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Photo: Getty Images

In response to the decision to enable Ukrainian forces to strike Russia, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that a balance must be maintained between the risk of escalation and Ukraine's need to protect itself.

Source: Borrell before the meeting of EU defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Borrell, the question today is whether Western powers will authorise Ukraine to employ their weapons against targets outside of Ukrainian territory, as recently advocated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Quote: "Do we allow our arms to be used, further, in Russian territory? Well, some Member States have started deciding that – taking this constraint out. Another important thing to discuss today," Borrell said.

He believes that the rules of warfare allow for strikes outside of Ukrainian territory.

"There is no contradiction. I could retaliate or I could fight against the one who fights against me from [their] territory. [The] risk of escalation, I am sure, will be put on the table by some. But you have to balance the risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend [themselves]," Borrell said.

Background: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes it is high time for some allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

This position is shared, in particular, by Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren, and Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against Ukraine using weapons provided by Western allies to strike Russia.

