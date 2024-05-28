Zelenskyy explains why he believes security agreements will work

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine's bilateral security agreements with partner countries will be implemented despite the fact that they do not provide for legally obligating mechanisms.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Lisbon on 28 May, European Pravda reports

Details: Commenting on the claim that the security agreements "have no legal force," Zelensky said he believes "the document will work, because we are signing it at the level of leaders," and the signatories have also joined the Vilnius Declaration.

"Some of these agreements that we have already signed are already in place. For example, we signed (the agreements – ed.) with the UK and France, and there is a corresponding number of long-range opportunities (i.e. weapons – ed.) for Ukraine. And the first batch of our agreements is already in Ukraine, and we are already using it," he added.

Zelenskyy added that since the agreements are signed at the level of leaders, "they must fulfil it because they are the image of a country".

"This is one opportunity for the international community to prove its solidarity not only by word of mouth, but in practice," the president said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro signed an agreement on regional cooperation between the two countries in Lisbon on 28 May.

Portugal is the twelfth country with which Ukraine has inked a security cooperation pact intended to provide long-term assistance.

