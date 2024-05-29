All Sections
Ukraine starts purchasing medical evacuation ground robotic platforms for Armed Forces – video, photo

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 14:41
Ukraine starts purchasing medical evacuation ground robotic platforms for Armed Forces – video, photo
Medical evacuation ground robotic platform. Photo: Ekonomichna Pravda

The General Staff is trying to speed up the development of Ukrainian army's robotics and order more ground robotic platforms.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda discovered this at demonstration tests of medical evacuation ground robotic platforms organised by the Ministry of Strategy and Industry

Quote: "We already have schools that train the military to use ground robotic platforms. We understand what characteristics they should have, and our doctors are already working with manufacturers. Now, we are striving for scaling. There are already a number of government contracts with companies for many of these machines. Some have been signed, and some are in the process of signing. The commander-in-chief's position is that we should speed up this process," Andrii Lebedenko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ekonomichna Pravda. 

The military says that the use of ground robotic platforms will save the lives of defenders who currently personally evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. 

Quote: "We were carrying out an assault, and we had one seriously wounded person in the area of Bakhmut. An evacuation department of four military personnel came to the rescue. The Russians hit this group, and instead of one wounded person, we got five. Instead of 30-40 minutes, the evacuation lasted for 2.5 hours. 

Now we are trying to attract robotic systems as much as possible so as not to put in our soldiers during the evacuation of the wounded," said Alina Mykhailova, Head of the Medical Service of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion. 

 
Medical evacuation ground robotic platform
Photo: Ekonomichna Pravda

Ambassadors from other countries were also invited to the demonstration tests. The goal is to suggest that partners buy this equipment for the Defence Forces.  

Quote: "There is currently not enough equipment for medical evacuation at the line of contact. But our manufacturers have ground robotic platforms and armoured cars that could save the lives of our military and civilians tomorrow. We are trying to attract the attention of foreign partners to buy Ukrainian equipment for the Ukrainian army," said Anna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

