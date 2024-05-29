All Sections
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 May 2024, 14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson on the right side. Photo: Kristersson on Facebook

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has commented on the allocation of the largest package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes, among other things, an ASC 890 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kristersson on Facebook

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that the support package is primarily focused on three things Ukraine currently needs most and has clearly requested: strengthening air defence, artillery ammunition, and armoured vehicles.

"I spoke on the phone yesterday with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. I told him what I have said many times before: Ukraine's fight is Sweden's fight. We will support Ukraine as much as is necessary," he emphasised.

"Ukraine is not just fighting for its own freedom and security, but for ours as well", Kristersson added.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of Sweden's assistance for Ukraine's defence capability and resilience.

"It is important to note that Swedish assistance not only saves Ukrainian lives, but also helps guarantee long-term peace and security in Europe. Together, we will defend our shared values and hold the aggressor accountable," he stressed.

Zelenskyy thanked Sweden for supporting Ukraine and for being a "true and reliable ally."

Background:

  • Earlier, Sweden announced its sixteenth package of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package for the country yet. It will cost SEK 13.3 billion (about €1.16 billion).
  • Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said that several states had asked Sweden to pause its plans to send Gripen fighters to Ukraine due to the focus on the supply of F-16 fighters.

Subjects: SwedenwarUkraineArmed Forces
