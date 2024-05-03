All Sections
Russia to launch "three-layered" plan to destabilise Ukraine in May – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 3 May 2024, 00:25
Russia to launch three-layered plan to destabilise Ukraine in May – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Vadym Skibitsky, photo: Getty Images

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has spoken about a Russian "three-layered" plan to destabilise Ukraine in an interview with The Economist.

Source: The Economist

Details: According to Skibitsky, May will be a key month when Russia will implement a "three-layered" plan to destabilise Ukraine.

The main factor is military. Although the US Congress belatedly approved an increase in military aid, it will take weeks before it reaches the front line. It is unlikely to match Russia's stockpile of shells or provide an effective defence against low-tech, destructive guided bombs.

The second factor is Russia's disinformation campaign in Ukraine aimed at undermining Ukrainian mobilisation and the political legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose presidential term is set to expire on 20 May. Although the Constitution clearly allows for its indefinite extension in wartime, his opponents are already highlighting the president's vulnerability.

The third factor, according to Skibitskyi, is Russia's relentless campaign to isolate Ukraine internationally: "They will be shaking things up whichever way they can."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: wardisinformation
