Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 50 attacks occurred over 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 May 2024, 07:34
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 50 attacks occurred over 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Combat zone. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russians have attacked along the entire front line in Ukraine, with the most intense fighting observed on the Avdiivka front. In total, 134 combat clashes have taken place at the front during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 May

Quote: "The enemy conducted three missile strikes and 70 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas 116 times."

Details: The settlements of Krasnyi Khutir (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast); Derhachi, Lyptsi and Rublene (Kharkiv Oblast); Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Spirne, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vremivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Piatykhatky and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast), as well as Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast). 

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attacks near the settlement of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 50 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 16 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) twice.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted eight unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 11 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and one of their anti-aircraft missile systems. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two ammunition storage points, an air defence system, two artillery systems and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

