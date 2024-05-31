Russia loses 1,390 soldiers and over 200 units of equipment over past day
Friday, 31 May 2024, 07:33
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing over 1,300 soldiers and 18 tanks over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 507,650 (+1,390) military personnel;
- 7,728 (+18) tanks;
- 14,935 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,140 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,088 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 815 (+0) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,587 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,229 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,905 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,164 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
