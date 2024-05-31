All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,390 soldiers and over 200 units of equipment over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 May 2024, 07:33
Russia loses 1,390 soldiers and over 200 units of equipment over past day
Ukrainian soldiers at their positions. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing over 1,300 soldiers and 18 tanks over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 507,650 (+1,390) military personnel;
  • 7,728 (+18) tanks;
  • 14,935 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,140 (+39) artillery systems;
  • 1,088 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 815 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,587 (+55) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,229 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,905 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,164 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Russia
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: 3 fuel oil tanks burned – video
Russian media report fire in Putin's residence in Altai – photos
US defence intelligence shows evidence of Russian strikes on Ukraine by North Korean missiles – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: