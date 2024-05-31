All Sections
Kyiv authorities post photos showing aftermath of Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital

Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 May 2024, 07:54
An area on fire. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A service station and car wash have caught fire in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, with six cars and warehouse premises damaged, as a result of falling wreckage from downed aerial targets.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The aftermath of a missile strike on Kyiv. The following were damaged by fire: a private residential building serving as a service station; a car wash; six cars; and a warehouse. The fire affected an area of approximately 120 square metres."

Details: No information about casualties has been received.

 
 

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for a second time on the night of 30-31 May and a loud explosion was heard. 
  • The Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv. Early reports indicate that cruise missiles were used. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed all targets.
  • Earlier that night, Shahed drones reached Kyiv Oblast.

