Missile attack on Kyiv: all targets downed but falling wreckage causes fire

The Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv during an air-raid on the night of 30-31 May. Early reports indicate that cruise missiles have been used. Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed all targets.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of falling wreckage. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The latest operational report says there are no casualties.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for the second time on the night of 30-31 May and a loud explosion was heard.

Earlier that night, Shahed drones reached Kyiv Oblast.

