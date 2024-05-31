All Sections
Missile attack on Kyiv: all targets downed but falling wreckage causes fire

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 31 May 2024, 05:41
Missile attack on Kyiv: all targets downed but falling wreckage causes fire
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv during an air-raid on the night of 30-31 May. Early reports indicate that cruise missiles have been used. Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed all targets.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of falling wreckage. Emergency services are working at the scene. 

The latest operational report says there are no casualties.

Background:

  • An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for the second time on the night of 30-31 May and a loud explosion was heard. 
  • Earlier that night, Shahed drones reached Kyiv Oblast.

Subjects: Kyivmissile strikewar
