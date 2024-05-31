Missile attack on Kyiv: all targets downed but falling wreckage causes fire
Friday, 31 May 2024, 05:41
The Russians launched a missile strike on Kyiv during an air-raid on the night of 30-31 May. Early reports indicate that cruise missiles have been used. Ukraine’s air defence has destroyed all targets.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of falling wreckage. Emergency services are working at the scene.
The latest operational report says there are no casualties.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast for the second time on the night of 30-31 May and a loud explosion was heard.
- Earlier that night, Shahed drones reached Kyiv Oblast.
