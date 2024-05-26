Installation of 6 mini thermal power plants approved in Kyiv – city council

The Kyiv City Council has approved the installation of 6 mini thermal power plants (TPPs) in the capital. They will be located on both the right and left banks of Kyiv.

Source: Deputy Mayor and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on Kyiv24 TV channel

Details: He said that there will be no special placement for these mini TPPs: they will be located in places where many people reside.

"We have individual boiler rooms, which can be one per several buildings or one per a house. [Mayor] Vitalii Klitschko has already given a corresponding order, and we will think about a certain programme for apartment buildings so that they install individual boilers and individual generators," Bondarenko said.

Background:

The concept of restoring and improving the resilience of the capital's power system was presented by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleiev on 16 May in the session hall of the City Council.

He said that the city has developed and already started implementing measures to create a network of local cogeneration sources. These are installations that will produce heat and electricity simultaneously.

