A US official has confirmed that Joe Biden has authorised the use of weapons provided for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh on Twitter (X)

"A US official confirmed to Voice of America that Joe Biden recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use provided weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them."

On 30 May, it was reported that US President Joe Biden covertly authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied armaments to strike the territory of the Russian Federation, but only near the borders of Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden was approaching a change in position to authorise Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weaponry.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked that the allies review the constraints on Ukraine's ban on using Western weaponry against the Russian Federation in the midst of border fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Some European countries have indicated open support for this strategy.

