Details of Ukraine's security agreement with Sweden: there is prospect of transferring Gripen aircraft

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation in Stockholm. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

The security agreement signed between Ukraine and Sweden provides for military assistance to Kyiv worth SEK 75 billion (about €6.5 billion), and also includes "the prospect of providing Ukraine with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft".

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President noted that Sweden would provide this military assistance for 2024-2026, which would amount to approximately €2.2 billion a year.

Advertisement:

The amount of assistance will increase over the ten-year term of the document.

Military support to Ukraine includes aircraft and air defence, armoured vehicles, artillery, maritime security, mine clearance assistance and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Ukraine with Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles, for which the possibilities of joint Swedish-Ukrainian production will also be explored.

"A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialised ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of providing Ukraine with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft, including relevant training," the statement said.

Sweden will also support the development of Ukraine's modern defence industry potential and develop bilateral cooperation on the localisation, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defence products in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, reparations and accountability for Russia, as well as assistance to Ukraine in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, Sweden has clearly reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership.

Background: In total, Ukraine has already signed 13 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Sweden.

Zelenskyy announced that three security agreements would be signed during his visit to Stockholm.

Support UP or become our patron!