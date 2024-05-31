Zelenskyy announces his visit to Sweden: he will sign three security agreements at once

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Friday, 31 May.

Zelenskyy says he will participate in the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Stockholm.

Quote: "Our key priorities are air defenсe for Ukraine. We must provide more systems, joint defence production facilities and provide our soldiers with weapons, as well as our global work to force Russia to peace," Zelenskyy said.

He also has a scheduled meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

Quote: "We will communicate both within the summit's framework and in bilateral formats," Zelenskyy added. He also announced the signing of three security agreements that "will fix the projected defence and other versatile support for a long period."

Zelenskyy will also meet with Sweden's King Carl XVI and representatives of Swedish defence companies.

Background:

In Portugal, Zelenskyy signed a security cooperation agreement, designed to provide long-term support, with the country's Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

Portugal became the twelfth country with which Ukraine signed this agreement. Similar documents have been recently signed with Spain and Belgium.

