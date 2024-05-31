All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine should be allowed to strike Belarusian territory

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 31 May 2024, 18:11
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine should be allowed to strike Belarusian territory
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that if Russia puts valid military targets in Belarus, Ukraine has the right to strike them.

Source: Landsbergis before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague in response to questions from the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis stressed that Ukraine "must be able to defend itself".

Advertisement:

Quote: "If Russia, fearing that targets in Russia could be struck, moves them somewhere else, I feel that the choice of target should also be changed accordingly" the Lithuanian foreign minister added.

Ukraine recently confirmed media claims that the administration of US President Joe Biden had secretly approved Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory using US-supplied weapons, but only near Kharkiv Oblast.

Furthermore, the German government stated that they authorise Ukraine to utilise the German weaponry for assaults on Russian military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation in the context of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression under international law, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LithuaniaBelarus
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania ready to send troops to Ukraine for training
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: