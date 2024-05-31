Lithuanian Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine should be allowed to strike Belarusian territory

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that if Russia puts valid military targets in Belarus, Ukraine has the right to strike them.

Source: Landsbergis before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague in response to questions from the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis stressed that Ukraine "must be able to defend itself".

Quote: "If Russia, fearing that targets in Russia could be struck, moves them somewhere else, I feel that the choice of target should also be changed accordingly" the Lithuanian foreign minister added.

Ukraine recently confirmed media claims that the administration of US President Joe Biden had secretly approved Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory using US-supplied weapons, but only near Kharkiv Oblast.

Furthermore, the German government stated that they authorise Ukraine to utilise the German weaponry for assaults on Russian military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation in the context of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the European Commission, Ukraine has the right to defend itself from armed aggression under international law, including striking military targets on Russian territory.

