Russians bombarded 10 Ukrainian oblasts on Friday

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 10:11
Ukraine's map with the number of Russian attacks over the past day. Screenshot: Ministry of Defence

Russian troops have bombarded the territory of 10 of Ukraine’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Military Media Centre of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Ukrainian forces noted that Russia attacked with various types of weapons – mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

A total of 141 settlements and 222 infrastructure facilities were bombarded on Friday, 3 May.

There are casualties among civilians, and the death toll is being confirmed.

Subjects: attackMinistry of Defence
