Russians bombarded 10 Ukrainian oblasts on Friday
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 10:11
Russian troops have bombarded the territory of 10 of Ukraine’s oblasts over the past 24 hours.
Source: Military Media Centre of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence
Details: Ukrainian forces noted that Russia attacked with various types of weapons – mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.
A total of 141 settlements and 222 infrastructure facilities were bombarded on Friday, 3 May.
There are casualties among civilians, and the death toll is being confirmed.
