Civilian injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

A 44-year-old man was hurt in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A 44-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy strike on the Nikopol district. He sustained a shrapnel wound. Hospitalised with moderate severity."

Photo: Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to reports, Russia shot 11 times on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the day. Nikopol, Myriv, and Pokrovsk hromadas were targeted by the Russian forces [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The attackers also caused damage to 13 private homes, 5 outbuildings, a medical institution, autos, and electrical lines.

