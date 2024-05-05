Russians strike Druzhkivka: man's body found under rubble
Sunday, 5 May 2024, 13:28
Rescue workers discovered a man's body under the ruins of a private house in Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, after it was attacked on 4 May.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: Russia’s main blow on Saturday came in the private housing sector.
Rescue workers retrieved the body of a dead man, aged about 46, from under the rubble of the destroyed house.
The search and rescue operations have now been completed.
