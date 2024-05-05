All Sections
Russians strike Druzhkivka: man's body found under rubble

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 13:28
Russians strike Druzhkivka: man's body found under rubble
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers discovered a man's body under the ruins of a private house in Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, after it was attacked on 4 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russia’s main blow on Saturday came in the private housing sector.

Rescue workers retrieved the body of a dead man, aged about 46, from under the rubble of the destroyed house.

The search and rescue operations have now been completed.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
