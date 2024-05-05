Russians strike Druzhkivka: man's body found under rubble

Rescue workers discovered a man's body under the ruins of a private house in Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, after it was attacked on 4 May.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russia’s main blow on Saturday came in the private housing sector.

Advertisement:

Rescue workers retrieved the body of a dead man, aged about 46, from under the rubble of the destroyed house.

The search and rescue operations have now been completed.

Support UP or become our patron!