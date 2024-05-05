Russians drop explosives on car carrying people in Prokrovsk district
Sunday, 5 May 2024, 12:16
The Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, 5 May, about 09:00 Kyiv time, injuring three people who were in a car at the time.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook
Details: A 68-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 67, were rushed to hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians attacked the peaceful settlement with an FPV drone carrying an F-1 grenade.
