All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU to open Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 6 May 2024, 12:26
EU to open Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv
Thierry Breton. Stock photo: Getty Images

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, says the European Union has started preparations to open a Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv.

Source: Thierry Breton during the EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Breton said the EU recently voted in favour of a new defence industry strategy, which is "meant not only to support the European defence industry, but also to enhance ties between the European and the Ukrainian defence industries".

Advertisement:

Breton added that the new EU strategy sets out a clear set of priorities for developing EU-Ukraine cooperation.

"First, this is why we will open the Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv: to create a bridge between EU innovative start-ups and Ukrainian companies and its armed forces, so that European start-ups can help Ukrainian soldiers in the field. I’m pleased that particular work to deliver on that task has already started," Breton said.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, had said ahead of the EU-Ukraine forum that work is currently underway to determine the goals and structure of the Defence Innovation Office.

Background:

  • In his opening remarks at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his belief that EU countries could buy weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defence companies and quickly transfer them to Kyiv for military support.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in February 2024 that a Defence Innovation Office is to open in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUEuropean Commission
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
EU
Two Western countries ready to finance arms production in Ukraine
Top EU diplomat supports idea of procuring weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defence industry
European intelligence services preparing for Russian sabotage activities across Europe – FT
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: