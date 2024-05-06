Top EU diplomat supports idea of procuring weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defence industry

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that EU countries could procure weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defence companies and swiftly send them to Kyiv for military support.

Source: European Pravda, citing Borrell's opening remarks at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum on 6 May

Details: Borrell stated that the EU needs to be more creative and explore new pathways for delivering military support to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Denmark has shown the example, starting the path of directly investing in the Ukrainian defence industry. This is the way to go. Purchasing equipment from Ukrainian companies or from European and Ukrainian joint ventures established in Ukraine, is an option that we will explore together with the Member States," Borrell stated.

" If the military equipment that Ukraine needs can be rapidly produced by the Ukrainian defence industry, I say let’s buy from them. Let’s help them produce at home," he added.

Borrell noted that over 140 companies from 25 EU member states are at the EU-Ukraine Defenсe Industries Forum.

Background:

The European Commission presented the first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy at EU level on 5 March, which envisions Ukraine’s close involvement.

Borrell has advocated that a portion of the profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets be directed towards military support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!