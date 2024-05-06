Ukraine's foreign minister names three components of European defence industry success

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that there are three components that will determine the success of the European defence industry.

Source: Kuleba in an address to the EU-Ukraine Defence Industries Forum on Monday, reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The first component, Kuleba said, is creating a common defence industrial space within the EU and partner and candidate countries.

He added that a common defence industrial space would help to overcome the problems arising from the use of different types of weapons and ammunition.

The second component is long-term planning, contracts and procurement.

Kuleba noted that the EU strategy has already taken an important step in this direction, and "we expect its speedy practical implementation at national and intergovernmental levels".

The third component is increased cooperation between the defence industries of Ukraine and the EU.

Kuleba pointed out that Ukraine is now a European defence industry powerhouse. He added that many governments and companies are already cooperating with their Ukrainian counterparts, and the benefits are enormous.

Background:

At the forum on Monday, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his belief that EU countries could buy weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian defence companies and quickly transfer them to Kyiv for military support.

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, said that the EU has started work on opening a Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv.

